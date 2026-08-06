Notes of a Promising Young Composer: David Amram at 95 (part 1)

On August 9 and August 16, KGOU's Sunday Radio Matinee presents the two-part special Notes of a Promising Young Composer: David Amram at 95.

Widely regarded as one of America's most versatile composers and musicians, David Amram's remarkable career spans classical music, folk traditions, jazz, and collaborations with Native communities.

Produced and hosted by Peabody Award winner Stephen Rathe, this documentary is a celebration of Amram’s 95 years in music, tracing his career from the cultural “room where it happened” of the second half of the 20th century, where he performed and collaborated with legends such as Pete Seeger, Charles Mingus, Jack Kerouac, Dizzy Gillespie, Bob Dylan, Leonard Bernstein, Odetta, Frank Sinatra, and more.

Amram even discusses his 'connections' to Oklahoma / the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival.