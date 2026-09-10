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KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

NPR Special: 25 years after 9/11, what have we learned?

Published September 10, 2026 at 11:50 AM CDT

Airdate: Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 at 12 p.m.

September 11th, 2026 marks 25 years since al-Qaeda attacked the United States by hijacking commercial airliners and crashing them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

A fourth was headed for the U.S. Capitol but crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after its passengers overpowered the hijackers.

Sources & Methods host Mary Louise Kelly revisits that day and the legacy of the attacks with key people who were in government and intelligence at the time.

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