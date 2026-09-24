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KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

BBC's The Reunion - The 9/11 Attacks

Published September 24, 2026 at 1:12 PM CDT

Airdate: Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 at 12 p.m.

On September 11, 2001, suicide attackers hijacked two passenger planes flying over the eastern United States and crashed them into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, causing both buildings to collapse. The repercussions of this deadly attack were felt profoundly around the globe, and continue to be felt today.

Twenty-five years on, BBC presenter Kirsty Wark travels to New York to bring together the first responders and survivors who lived through that morning. New York Fire Department Battalion Chief Joseph Pfeifer was the first commander on the scene, and later became planning chief for the rescue and recovery effort at Ground Zero.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
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