BBC Natural World Special

In the BBC's Natural World Special we bring you two episodes that unpack some of Earth's marvels.

In the first half, we delve into the story of the iceberg which was the world's largest for almost four decades - measuring as deep as the height of New York City's Empire State building. We unpack how the colossal chunk of ice, known as A23a, formed in the Antarctic over thousands of years, through to its final chapter ... shrinking, melting and feeding the ocean from which it came.

In the second half, we head underwater and look at the fish that can deliver electric shocks that are four times more powerful than the electricity in your plug sockets at home. From Germany to Brazil, we learn about the evolution and anatomy of this aquatic life form, even exploring how some have developed a specialized organ allowing them to generate a high voltage.