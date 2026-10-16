The Documentary: Himalayan Mountain Special

The BBC Himalayan Mountain Special brings you two special programs that take a closer look at life in the Himalayas in Asia.

In the first half, following Nepal's devastating floods in August, we visit the remote mountain village of Halji, near the Tibetan border. Its home to a thousand-year-old Buddhist monastery, one of the oldest in Nepal, but a melting glacier and repeated flooding threaten the community's future having already destroyed parts of the village. While neighboring communities have abandoned their homes, Halji's residents remain. We look at why they are determined to stay, and the dangers of this changing climate.

And in the second half, we travel to the remote Spiti Valley in the Himalayas to explore the folklore and spiritual beliefs of the Bhoti people. From protective deities known as lhas to hidden lands called biyuls, we’ll uncover stories that continue to shape daily life there. But as technology and tourism transform the region, these ancient traditions are faced with an uncertain future.