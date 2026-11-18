Marketplace: The Business and Economics of Food
Airdate: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026 at 12 p.m.
This holiday season, Marketplace brings listeners a one-hour collection of stories about the business and economics of food.
The team travels to the Pacific Northwest to report on how tribal fishing practices are changing in response to a declining salmon run. They profile an Afghan restaurant in Houston, where the Afghan community has grown since the fall of Kabul five years ago. And they go bow hunting with one of Marketplace’s hosts and visit a wild game processor in Wyoming.