Manager's Minute

Support KGOU during OU Giving Day on April 14

Published April 8, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT
KGOU Entrance
KGOU
/
Entrance to KGOU Studios at the University of Oklahoma

This is the Manager’s Minute.

There’s still time to contribute to KGOU’s spring fundraiser, and part of our plan this year is to raise dollars during OU Giving Day, Thursday, April 14th.

That’s the day our colleagues will be reaching out for contributions to their departments and programs at the University of Oklahoma. We hope you’ll make KGOU part of your OU Giving Day plan. KGOU is prominently displayed on the website – givesooner.org – where you can learn about OU Giving Day and how to chip in.

Our goal is receive the most gifts Thursday, April 14 between 7 and 8 in the morning. If we reach that goal, we’ll score an extra four-thousand dollars. Won’t you help us get there? All it takes is a contribution of ten dollars or more.

Remember: Give to KGOU between 7:00 and 8:00 Thursday morning at www.givesooner.org and post your entry to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag, #OUGivingDay.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute Give to KGOUUniversity of Oklahoma
