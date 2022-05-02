Thanks for your support...and story ideas

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Two things this week. First, thanks to everyone who contributed during KGOU’s spring fundraiser. We also earned bonus funds from the University of Oklahoma due to the large number of donations we received on OU Giving Day – helping us edge closer to our fiscal year-end goal. Donor support is essential for us to provide the services you expect.

Second, we’re always looking for ways to inform, engage and respond to our listeners. We deliver news, information and music in many ways – over the air, online at kgou.org, via streaming, apps and smart speakers, social media, and through KGOU’s two email newsletters. We know it’s important to reach our listeners when they want, how they want, with what they want.

And, you can help us do that. If you have a story idea or suggestion, a news tip or question, let us know by email at news@kgou.org .

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.