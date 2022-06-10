© 2022 KGOU
wind farm in southwest Oklahoma
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

KGOU partnerships promote community events

Published June 10, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT
Jazz in June horns
shevaun williams/photo shevaun williams
/
Jazz in June, Inc.
Jazz In June Music Festival

This is the Manager’s Minute. 

It’s almost summer, and that means temperatures and community events are heating up.

KGOU is supporting three events in June through on-air announcements.

We encourage jazz and blues lovers to attend Jazz in June concerts June 16th through 18th at Norman’s Andrews Park and there’s more music to enjoy every other Sunday night through August 21st in the Summer Breeze Concert Series at Lions Park in Norman.

We’ll air highlights of Jazz in June and Summer Breeze on KGOU later in the summer.

And, Juneteenth on the East celebrates the history of emancipation in the U-S with live music and more June 18th on Northeast 23rd Street between Kelham and Hood in Oklahoma City.

If you have a non-profit event, we encourage you to post it on the KGOU Community Events Calendar. Submission instructions and the calendar are under the events tab at kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor

Tags

Manager's Minute Jazz in JuneSummer Breeze Concert SeriesJuneteenth
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.