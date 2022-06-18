© 2022 KGOU
wind farm in southwest Oklahoma
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

Conclusion of On Being prompts KGOU program shifts

Published June 18, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT
Krista_Tippett.jpg
Krista Tippett "On Being"
/
Flickr Creative Commons

This is the Manager’s Minute.

After almost twenty years on the radio, On Being is ceasing production this month. The last On Being on KGOU will air June 26th.

In March, host Krista Tippett announced the conclusion of On Being as a radio program and said her interviews will move to a seasonal podcast, beginning in October. Tippett said, “We’re going to move on. This is going to end in its current form. It’s almost existential, theological, right? Things die.”

The end of On Being brings a new show to the KGOU schedule: To the Best of Our Knowledge. It’s a Peabody Award winning program that features conversations with deep thinkers about big ideas. You can hear To the Best of Our Knowledge Sunday mornings at 6:00, beginning July 3rd.

Starting Thursday July 7th, On Being will be replaced at 8:00 p.m. by Throughline, which is also heard Sunday mornings at 10:00 on KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute On Being with Krista TippettThroughlineTo the Best of Our Knowledge
Heard on KGOU
