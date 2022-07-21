© 2022 KGOU
Manager's Minute

KGOU welcomes new How Curious host and OU students

Published July 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT
Rachel Hopkin

This is the Manager’s Minute. 

We’re excited to tell you about new additions to our team. Rachel Hopkin joins KGOU this week as the new reporter/producer of special projects and the How Curious podcast about Oklahoma history, legends, and oddities.

Rachel is a folklorist who’s been trained by and worked as a producer for the BBC. She comes to us from The Ohio State University, where she received her PhD in English and was an instructor and adjunct faculty member. You’ll be hearing Rachel Hopkin on KGOU later in the summer and when How Curious returns in the fall.

We’ve also added two OU students to host/producer positions this summer. Jacob Leo Marino and Jack Franklin are assisting with news reporting, hosting and producing Community Events Calendar items. Student host/producers Gabriela Tumani and Jack Paylor will rejoin us as the fall semester begins next month.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor

Tags

Manager's Minute How Curiousoklahoma historypodcastKGOU News
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
