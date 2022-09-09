© 2022 KGOU
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

International Day of Democracy highlights importance of Democracy and civic virtue

Published September 9, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT
voting_oklahoma_watch.jpg
Oklahoma Watch
/

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Thursday, September 15th is International Day of Democracy. Established by the United Nations in 2007, September 15th each year is dedicated to the values democracy promotes - the ability of the people to select their leaders and representatives and participate in decision-making.

The American democratic republic is premised on self-governance and the right of its citizens to vote.

Free and fair elections, freedom of expression and association, and free and independent sources of information are inherent to democracy. Credible journalism organizations have an obligation to provide trustworthy information voters need to perform their civic duty and uphold civic virtue.

In this election year, we at KGOU want to be your source for news and information that helps the people in your community be informed, engaged, and to participate in the democratic process.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
