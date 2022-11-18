© 2022 KGOU
Manager's Minute

Helping the hungry begins on Giving Tuesday

Published November 18, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
This is the Manager’s Minute.

For the last ten years, Giving Tuesday has closely followed Thanksgiving – providing a day to inspire people to help others and to celebrate generosity.

Giving Tuesday is November 29th and KGOU is again launching our year-end fundraiser by partnering with Home Creations.

For every donation of twenty dollars or more to KGOU, our friends at Home Creations will donate twenty dollars to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is the 5th hungriest state in the nation. Our goal is to receive donations that would generate enough money to provide 40,000 meals to chronically hungry children, seniors, and families struggling to make ends meet.

It’s a powerful way to support two non-profits impacting communities across our state – KGOU and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma – thanks to you and Home Creations.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
