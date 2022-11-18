Helping the hungry begins on Giving Tuesday

This is the Manager’s Minute.

For the last ten years, Giving Tuesday has closely followed Thanksgiving – providing a day to inspire people to help others and to celebrate generosity.

Giving Tuesday is November 29th and KGOU is again launching our year-end fundraiser by partnering with Home Creations.

For every donation of twenty dollars or more to KGOU, our friends at Home Creations will donate twenty dollars to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is the 5th hungriest state in the nation. Our goal is to receive donations that would generate enough money to provide 40,000 meals to chronically hungry children, seniors, and families struggling to make ends meet.

It’s a powerful way to support two non-profits impacting communities across our state – KGOU and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma – thanks to you and Home Creations.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.