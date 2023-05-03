Introducing KGOU's new All Things Considered host

This is the Manager’s Minute.

First, I want to say THANK YOU to our friends who contributed to KGOU during our spring fundraiser. KGOU relies on several funding sources, but the biggest part of our revenue comes from private individuals and businesses.

If you want to support KGOU you still can – give online at kgou.org.

I also want to mention a new voice you can hear on KGOU every weekday afternoon. Deborah Shaar recently joined the KGOU team as local All Things Considered host. Deborah has a wealth of experience in journalism. She’s taught radio production, announcing, and broadcast news writing at the college level and served as an anchor and reporter, including reporting at the NPR station in Wichita, Kansas.

So, we welcome Deborah Shaar and invite you to listen to her trusted voice every weekday afternoon on KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.