Celebrating 40 Years of Jazz in June

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The hippest jazz festival around - Jazz in June – returns Thursday for three days of clinics and three nights of concerts at Norman’s Andrews Park.

This year marks the 40th anniversary for Jazz in June and there’s a great lineup of artists, headlined by multiple Grammy Award-winning musician Christian McBride and the New Jawn on Saturday night. You hear Christian McBride Thursday and Sunday evenings on KGOU as he hosts Jazz Night in America. This is your chance to see, and hear him, live under the stars in Norman.

As we have for decades, KGOU is proud to be a major supporter of Jazz in June. Jazz in June concerts are free – but if you go, put some money in the buckets to help pay for this outstanding music festival.

For more information, go to: jazzinjune.org. With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.