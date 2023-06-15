© 2023 KGOU
Manager's Minute

Give to KGOU During the End of Fiscal Year Fundraiser

By Dick Pryor
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We’re in the final days of KGOU’s fiscal year and getting closer to our goal of reaching 500 additional listener contributions by June 30th. Support from listeners is critical to KGOU’s mission – and that support will be especially important in the year ahead.

We’re having to deal with rising costs, but with more support from listeners like you, KGOU will be able to keep delivering news and information with substance, clarity and context, plus the unique entertainment shows you enjoy.

Because you listen and depend on KGOU – we ask you to contribute now, at a level that’s right for you, either as a one-time donation or a monthly sustaining contribution. Go to KGOU-dot-org and click the red donate button. It’s fast and easy...and makes a difference. Thank you for helping keep KGOU’s service to communities across Oklahoma meaningful and continuous.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
