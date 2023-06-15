Give to KGOU During the End of Fiscal Year Fundraiser

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We’re in the final days of KGOU’s fiscal year and getting closer to our goal of reaching 500 additional listener contributions by June 30th. Support from listeners is critical to KGOU’s mission – and that support will be especially important in the year ahead.

We’re having to deal with rising costs, but with more support from listeners like you, KGOU will be able to keep delivering news and information with substance, clarity and context, plus the unique entertainment shows you enjoy.

Because you listen and depend on KGOU – we ask you to contribute now, at a level that’s right for you, either as a one-time donation or a monthly sustaining contribution. Go to KGOU-dot-org and click the red donate button. It’s fast and easy...and makes a difference. Thank you for helping keep KGOU’s service to communities across Oklahoma meaningful and continuous.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.