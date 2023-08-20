Preserving funding for public media

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Congress is considering a bill that would eliminate funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a vital source of funds for KGOU and most other public radio and television stations across the nation.

Elimination of CPB funding would cost KGOU a quarter of a million dollars...per year.

A serious cut like this would directly affect the operations of KGOU and endanger our ability to provide programming you enjoy and expect, like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here and Now, Oklahoma news, emergency safety alerts, music and more.

You can learn more about this proposed legislation and how listeners can help preserve critical funding for public media stations, including KGOU, at Protect My Public Media dot org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.