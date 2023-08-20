© 2023 KGOU
News
Manager's Minute

Preserving funding for public media

By Dick Pryor
Published August 20, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Congress is considering a bill that would eliminate funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a vital source of funds for KGOU and most other public radio and television stations across the nation.

Elimination of CPB funding would cost KGOU a quarter of a million dollars...per year.

A serious cut like this would directly affect the operations of KGOU and endanger our ability to provide programming you enjoy and expect, like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here and Now, Oklahoma news, emergency safety alerts, music and more.

You can learn more about this proposed legislation and how listeners can help preserve critical funding for public media stations, including KGOU, at Protect My Public Media dot org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute Corporation for Public BroadcastingProtect My Public Media
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
