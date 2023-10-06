Thanks for contributing to KGOU!

© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
Manager's Minute
By Dick Pryor
Published October 6, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We recently completed the on-air portion of KGOU’s fall fundraiser and we’re gratified by the response. We gained 72 new donors who listen to KGOU but had never given before. We had another 68 who rejoined, and 117 who renewed their contributions. Thank you for recognizing the value of KGOU, placing your trust in us, and backing it up with your donation.

We also thank our loyal supporters who are sustaining members – that is, people who make a regular and continuing donation to KGOU. But just because the on-air drive is over, doesn’t mean we can ease up. And we ask listeners who haven’t donated not to ease up either and think the job is over. We still need to hear from you. We need everyone who listens to contribute and be part of the team.

So, please consider a contribution to KGOU now at kgou.org. Thank you.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

 

 

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
