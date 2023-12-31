© 2024 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Connect, learn,and enjoy with KGOU in 2024!

By Dick Pryor
Published December 31, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST
Opening Night New Years Eve 2023, the last year the event will take place.
This is the Manager’s Minute.

Happy New Year, everyone!

We hope you have a joyous and fulfilling 2024. We at KGOU are looking forward to serving you in the year ahead. As your NPR Source, you can count on us – every day - for important news and information, thoughtful discussion, and memorable entertainment.

And we make it easy for you to connect with KGOU wherever you are – on the radio and on the NPR app, streaming at kgou.org, and on smart speakers. On Alexa and Google Home devices just say “Play KGOU.”

Listen to Capitol Insider, How Curious and KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs where you find podcasts. We also encourage you to go to kgou.org and subscribe to the KGOU and Wavelengths newsletters to get news highlights and inside KGOU updates delivered to your email inbox.

Thanks for listening.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
