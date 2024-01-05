© 2024 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Thanks for supporting KGOU in 2023 - let's do more in 2024!

By Dick Pryor
Published January 5, 2024 at 10:03 PM CST
KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We thank everyone who contributed financially to KGOU in 2023! We’re here to serve the community because of investments from listeners like you.

For five years, KGOU’s calendar year-end fundraiser has benefited the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. If we reach 500 donations, residential builder Home Creations gives an additional $10,000 to KGOU and $10,000 to the food bank. We’re pleased to report we again exceeded that goal.

One of our goals in 2024 is for more KGOU listeners to become financial contributors. A donation in any amount helps keep this service of in-depth news, information, and entertainment available to everyone. Every gift makes a difference.

Compared to this time last year more people are giving. Let’s keep it going! Make a resolution now to support public service journalism and inspiring entertainment by donating at www.kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
