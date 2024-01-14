© 2024 KGOU
Building trust by increasing understanding of journalism in 2024

authorBy Dick Pryor
publishedDateHeading January 14, 2024 at 9:33 PM CST
KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

I believe it’s important, at the start of each year, to consider the direction we’re going to take in the months ahead – with personal resolutions and professional goals.

At KGOU, we’re always looking to improve the way we operate and provide news and entertainment programs that connect and serve you - the people of Oklahoma.

2024 is an election year, so the stakes are even higher for us to deliver timely, relevant, and reliable news, information and discussion that our listeners need and trust.

We’re rededicating ourselves to being Your NPR Source, and more, in 2024 and earning your trust every day.

Each month, one of these Manager’s Minutes will focus on explaining why and how we do our work – so you can learn more about KGOU and public service journalism.

What do you want to know? Email your questions to manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
