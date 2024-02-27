© 2024 KGOU
The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
Manager's Minute
KGOU adds more prestigious journalism awards

By Dick Pryor
Published February 27, 2024 at 9:03 PM CST
This is the Manager’s Minute.

I want to let you know about two prestigious awards won by KGOU’s news team.

The first is the 2023 Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Outstanding Achievement Award for feature story in the Metro Radio Division. KGOU’s winning entry was produced by StateImpact Oklahoma reporter Beth Wallis. StateImpact Oklahoma is a collaborative journalism project of KGOU and our Oklahoma public radio partners.

KGOU’s other major award was won by student reporter Katie Hallum, who took first place in the Radio Newscast Category of the 2024 Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts national awards competition. Katie’s winning entry was for the KGOU PM Newscast.

Over the last eight years, KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma have won 161 industry awards, including 102 first place honors.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute KGOU NewsStateImpact Oklahoma
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
