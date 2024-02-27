KGOU adds more prestigious journalism awards

This is the Manager’s Minute.

I want to let you know about two prestigious awards won by KGOU’s news team.

The first is the 2023 Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Outstanding Achievement Award for feature story in the Metro Radio Division. KGOU’s winning entry was produced by StateImpact Oklahoma reporter Beth Wallis. StateImpact Oklahoma is a collaborative journalism project of KGOU and our Oklahoma public radio partners.

KGOU’s other major award was won by student reporter Katie Hallum, who took first place in the Radio Newscast Category of the 2024 Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts national awards competition. Katie’s winning entry was for the KGOU PM Newscast.

Over the last eight years, KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma have won 161 industry awards, including 102 first place honors.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

