NPR names new President and CEO

NPR recently named a new President and CEO to replace John Lansing.Katherine Maherwill begin her term March 25th. Her background is leading public interest institutions with a track record in fundraising.

Maher comes to NPR at a time when news and media organizations are struggling to stay afloat and are experiencing cutbacks. Declining audiences for radio industry-wide along with loss of advertising revenue are creating funding challenges.

KGOU is not immune from these issues. As we look to our spring fundraiser in a few weeks, our goal is to encourage more listeners to become financial contributors. Financial contributions from listeners like you help make KGOU available to everyone as a trusted source for news, insightful analysis, and respectful dialogue.

Check out my Manager’s Minute page at kgou.org to learn about NPR’s new CEO and the risks facing news organizations.

