Manager's Minute
Manager's Minute

NPR names new President and CEO

By Dick Pryor
Published March 1, 2024 at 4:58 PM CST
Katherine Maher, the new CEO of Web Summit, delivers her closing remarks on center stage at the Web Summit technology conference, in Lisbon, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. According to organisers, more than 70,000 people from all over the world attended the four-day conference.(AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca/AP
AP
Katherine Maher, the new CEO of Web Summit, delivers her closing remarks on center stage at the Web Summit technology conference, in Lisbon, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. According to organisers, more than 70,000 people from all over the world attended the four-day conference.(AP Photo/Armando Franca)

This is the Manager’s Minute.

NPR recently named a new President and CEO to replace John Lansing.Katherine Maherwill begin her term March 25th. Her background is leading public interest institutions with a track record in fundraising.

Maher comes to NPR at a time when news and media organizations are struggling to stay afloat and are experiencing cutbacks. Declining audiences for radio industry-wide along with loss of advertising revenue are creating funding challenges.

KGOU is not immune from these issues. As we look to our spring fundraiser in a few weeks, our goal is to encourage more listeners to become financial contributors. Financial contributions from listeners like you help make KGOU available to everyone as a trusted source for news, insightful analysis, and respectful dialogue.

Check out my Manager’s Minute page at kgou.org to learn about NPR’s new CEO and the risks facing news organizations.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
