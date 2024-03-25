Your contribution helps KGOU navigate through industry headwinds

This is the Manager’s Minute.

You might be aware that strong headwinds are facing news organizations, the radio industry, and the nonprofit sector. KGOU is squarely in the middle of that storm! In Oklahoma we’re used to spring storms but we also know the season brings growth and renewal. Our focus this spring is growing our ranks of listener-contributors. We’re encouraging more people to step up and donate to this public radio service and local news source that holds an important place in your life.

When you give at the level that’s right for you, your support helps grow KGOU’s community of supporters. The more people who contribute help make sure that KGOU can withstand the winds of a changing media landscape. Begin or renew your contribution at kgou.org.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute …… I’m Dick Pryor