© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Manager's Minute

Your contribution helps KGOU navigate through industry headwinds

By Dick Pryor
Published March 25, 2024 at 11:46 AM CDT

This is the Manager’s Minute.

You might be aware that strong headwinds are facing news organizations, the radio industry, and the nonprofit sector. KGOU is squarely in the middle of that storm! In Oklahoma we’re used to spring storms but we also know the season brings growth and renewal. Our focus this spring is growing our ranks of listener-contributors. We’re encouraging more people to step up and donate to this public radio service and local news source that holds an important place in your life.

When you give at the level that’s right for you, your support helps grow KGOU’s community of supporters. The more people who contribute help make sure that KGOU can withstand the winds of a changing media landscape. Begin or renew your contribution at kgou.org.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute …… I’m Dick Pryor

Tags
Manager's Minute Donate to KGOUSpring Fundraiser
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.