Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Furthering Democracy through increased understanding of the news media

By Dick Pryor
Published April 9, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
KGOU Managing Editor Logan Layden hears from a participant during the listening tour event at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa.
KGOU
This is the Manager’s Minute.

Trust in journalism is essential to a functioning democracy and that’s especially true in an election year.

On Tuesday, April 16th, KGOU and Oklahoma Watch will present a program on journalism and the news media in Woodward, in the Pioneer Room, 1218 9th Street, with doors opening at 6:30. The program starts at 7:00, ends at 8:30, and it’s open to the public – free of charge.

Oklahoma Watch Executive Director Ted Streuli and I will talk about what journalists do and why trusted news and information matters. Most important, we’ll answer questions to find out what people really think – and want to know – about “the media.”

The more you understand the news media and the more we know your concerns, the better we’ll be able to serve you.

Hope to see you at the Pioneer Room, in Woodward, Oklahoma, at 7:00 o’clock, Tuesday night, April 16th.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute Media Literacydemocracy
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
