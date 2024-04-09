Furthering Democracy through increased understanding of the news media

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Trust in journalism is essential to a functioning democracy and that’s especially true in an election year.

On Tuesday, April 16th, KGOU and Oklahoma Watch will present a program on journalism and the news media in Woodward, in the Pioneer Room, 1218 9th Street, with doors opening at 6:30. The program starts at 7:00, ends at 8:30, and it’s open to the public – free of charge.

Oklahoma Watch Executive Director Ted Streuli and I will talk about what journalists do and why trusted news and information matters. Most important, we’ll answer questions to find out what people really think – and want to know – about “the media.”

The more you understand the news media and the more we know your concerns, the better we’ll be able to serve you.

Hope to see you at the Pioneer Room, in Woodward, Oklahoma, at 7:00 o’clock, Tuesday night, April 16th.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

