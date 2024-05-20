© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma sunset
Dick Pryor
KGOU and Oklahoma Watch travel the state to build trust in journalism

By Dick Pryor
Published May 20, 2024 at 2:28 PM CDT
Dick Pryor and Ted Streuli discuss the role of the media and the state of journalism with community members in Ponca City.

Shaun Witt, Oklahoma Watch

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU and Oklahoma Watch recently completed a series of community conversations about journalism and understanding the news media. The joint project was supported by the Oklahoma Media Center.

Oklahoma Watch executive director Ted Streuli and I met with residents of four cities – Woodward, Durant, Ponca City and Chickasha – to discuss community concerns and to answer questions about how news organizations operate, make editorial decisions, and address ethical considerations. Our goal was to increase understanding, develop relationships, and build trust in journalism.

Our visit to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha was part of a short documentary produced by WNET for PBS. There’s alink to the videoat KGOU.ORG under the About tab in the Manager’s Minute section. If YOU have any questions about what we do as journalists email me at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute Trusted JournalismOklahoma WatchKGOU News
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
