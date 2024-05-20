KGOU and Oklahoma Watch travel the state to build trust in journalism

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU and Oklahoma Watch recently completed a series of community conversations about journalism and understanding the news media. The joint project was supported by the Oklahoma Media Center.

Oklahoma Watch executive director Ted Streuli and I met with residents of four cities – Woodward, Durant, Ponca City and Chickasha – to discuss community concerns and to answer questions about how news organizations operate, make editorial decisions, and address ethical considerations. Our goal was to increase understanding, develop relationships, and build trust in journalism.

Our visit to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha was part of a short documentary produced by WNET for PBS. There’s alink to the videoat KGOU.ORG under the About tab in the Manager’s Minute section. If YOU have any questions about what we do as journalists email me at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

