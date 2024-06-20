© 2024 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Support KGOU's public service as donations surge at fiscal year end

By Dick Pryor
Published June 20, 2024 at 9:58 AM CDT

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We know that you listen to and depend on KGOU for reliable news and information and fun, engaging entertainment. We’re a free resource available to all. But it costs money to bring you this service. More than 2,500 of you are providing financial support for the station. Thank you. Your contributions sustain KGOU and help us fulfill our mission of delivering thoughtful storytelling that informs, reflects, connects, and serves communities.

As we end KGOU’s fiscal year on June 30th, we’re asking those who haven’t donated yet to give at the level that’s right for you. You decide how much, but even a small monthly donation of 5 or 10 dollars has a big impact. A shared service is made stronger with greater participation. We work to serve you, so do your part by clicking the red donate button at KGOU.org.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute Support KGOUPublic Service Journalism
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
