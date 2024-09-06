Private giving critical to KGOU's capacity to serve Oklahoma

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU’s fall fundraiser is coming later this month, and we urge you to contribute so we can keep serving you and your community at the level you expect.

About 75% of KGOU’s total operating revenue comes from listeners like you, and businesses who also see the value in KGOU’s service, reach, and community impact.

Forty percent of KGOU’s operating revenue comes from individual contributions; 34% comes from business sponsorships; 12% of KGOU’s revenue comes from the University of Oklahoma Outreach/College of Continuing Education; 9% comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; and less than 4% comes from other sources.

Those numbers show how important private funding is to KGOU’s ability to serve you and others around the state and nation.

KGOU’s annual financial statements are at kgou.org on the key information page under the about tab.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.