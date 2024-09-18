© 2024 KGOU
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

KGOU serves and connects communities, thanks to listener contributions

By Dick Pryor
Published September 18, 2024 at 12:30 PM CDT
Cate Howell/KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU is your source for NPR and Oklahoma news, important information, and entertainment programs. It’s the place that keeps you up to date AND gives you context and analysis. KGOU is your connection. Your companion. Your community. And it’s support from the community which keeps this service available for everyone.

Because nearly 75 percent of the funding comes from LOCAL sources ---thirty-four percent from local businesses and forty percent from listeners. People who trust us; people who depend on us; people like you. That’s why we hold several on-air fundraisers every year. We’re preparing for our fall fundraiser right now and we’d like to hear from you.

Your contribution at KGOU.org really does make a difference.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
