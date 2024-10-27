Trust in journalism is essential

This is the Manager’s Minute.

NPR and the BBC are often recognized as the most trusted news brands in the United States. We have both on KGOU. But research commissioned by the Oklahoma Media Center shows Oklahomans trust their local news organizations much more than national.

KGOU IS Your NPR Source, but remember we are also your local news source. We are your eyes and ears, with access to news makers and important information. We seek truth, provide context, and are committed to delivering fair and responsible journalism. That’s especially critical in election years when political rhetoric intensifies, and emotions run high.

We work hard, every day, to earn and keep your trust, operate independently and responsibly, and provide the public service journalism you expect. Your support allows that to happen. Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute I’m Dick Pryor.

