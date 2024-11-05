© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma recognized with SPJ Awards

By Dick Pryor
Published November 5, 2024 at 10:29 PM CST
KGOU Awards Wall

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The results are in, and KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma had another impressive showing in the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists 2024 awards competition.

In judging by our peers, KGOU earned a total of 13 awards, including three for first place: KGOU’s Deborah Shaar took first for Outstanding Radio Newscast. Jim Johnson won Outstanding Radio Documentary or Special Feature. And, Jim, Quorum Call’s Shawn Ashley, and I took first place for Outstanding Radio Discussion Program, Series or Segment, with Capitol Insider. KGOU’s Hannah France, Logan Layden, Nyk Daniels and Rachel Hopkin also received SPJ Awards.

StateImpact Oklahoma’s Beth Wallis was the big winner – with nine awards, including four firsts. Beth was honored as the state’s top radio reporter, with Hannah France second.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute KGOU AwardsSociety of Professional Journalists
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.