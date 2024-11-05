KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma recognized with SPJ Awards

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The results are in, and KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma had another impressive showing in the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists 2024 awards competition.

In judging by our peers, KGOU earned a total of 13 awards, including three for first place: KGOU’s Deborah Shaar took first for Outstanding Radio Newscast. Jim Johnson won Outstanding Radio Documentary or Special Feature. And, Jim, Quorum Call’s Shawn Ashley, and I took first place for Outstanding Radio Discussion Program, Series or Segment, with Capitol Insider. KGOU’s Hannah France, Logan Layden, Nyk Daniels and Rachel Hopkin also received SPJ Awards.

StateImpact Oklahoma’s Beth Wallis was the big winner – with nine awards, including four firsts. Beth was honored as the state’s top radio reporter, with Hannah France second.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

