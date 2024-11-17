© 2024 KGOU
Where to listen to KGOU? You have options.

By Dick Pryor
Published November 17, 2024 at 10:00 PM CST
Screenshot of KGOU homepage on a desktop computer and on a mobile phone

This is the Manager’s Minute.

In addition to listening on the radio, you can connect with KGOU other ways, too. We’re on the NPR app and there’s streaming audio at kgou.org. KGOU is also available through iHeartRadio, on smart TV apps like Apple TV and Roku TV, and on smart speakers. On Alexa and Google Home devices just say “Play KGOU.”

We have three recurring local podcasts: Capitol Insider, How Curious and the KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs, updated each weekday. We also encourage you to go to kgou.org and subscribe to the KGOU and Wavelengths newsletters to get news highlights and KGOU updates delivered to your email inbox.

And follow us on social media @kgounews.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

