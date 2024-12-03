KGOU and Home Creations volunteer to help hungry Oklahomans

This is the Manager’s Minute.

As a non-commercial, public media organization, KGOU’s journalism and mission are grounded in community service.

Recently, some of KGOU’s staff joined our friends at Home Creations to volunteer at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Together, we bagged apples to help feed Oklahomans in need - chronically hungry children, seniors living on limited incomes, and families struggling to make ends meet.

We bagged more than 16,000 pounds of apples – that's eight tons – in about two hours.

You can help, too. Between now and the end of the year, donations of any amount to KGOU will trigger a donation from Home Creations to KGOU and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Contribute by clicking the red “donate” button at KGOU.ORG.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

