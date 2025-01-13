© 2025 KGOU
Dick Pryor
KGOU is your place for music and a new local entertainment segment

By Dick Pryor
Published January 13, 2025 at 6:38 AM CST
On the Scene with Brett Fieldcamp Arts Culture Entertainment

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU is Your NPR Source – and your source for local news, information and entertainment.

Our newest weekly feature connects you to Oklahoma’s creative community. On the Scene with Brett Fieldcamp explores Oklahoma’s entertainment space with features on people and new developments in film, stage, music, and culture.

Join Brett Fieldcamp’s journey of discovery with On the Scene - Thursday afternoons at 5:44 and Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45.

Each week KGOU also brings you popular music shows produced by local favorites – The Weekend Blues with Hardluck Jim; Global Sojourn, hosted by Chad Mitchell; and Tonic: The Funky Groove Show, with host Michael B - along with national music shows.

In the year ahead, count on KGOU for news...and fresh music and entertainment, too.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

On the Scene Tonic: The Funky Groove ShowThe Weekend BluesGlobal Sojourn
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
