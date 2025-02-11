© 2025 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Student learn essential skills, gain career opportunities at KGOU

By Dick Pryor
Published February 11, 2025 at 3:28 PM CST
Chandler Lee and Sophie Diment (l-r) are receiving on-the-job practical skills training at KGOU this semester.
Cate Howell, KGOU
This is the Manager’s Minute.

A new semester has started at the University of Oklahoma, and a new group of OU students has joined us at KGOU.

Three are in the KGOU Practicum class – Sophie Diment and Chandler Lee are working with Jolly Brown and Cate Howell in the administrative offices – learning about development and community outreach. Giovanna Dante is assisting Jim Johnson with operations and programming.

In addition to our Practicum class, KGOU hires OU students in part-time paid positions. This semester’s Gaylord College students employed at KGOU are Spencer Plato and Carter Denton. They’re doing reporting and announcing.

For more than fifty years, KGOU has provided instruction and opportunity to OU students, built their skill sets, and prepared them for careers. That’s another service of KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

KGOU Practicum
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
