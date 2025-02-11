Student learn essential skills, gain career opportunities at KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

A new semester has started at the University of Oklahoma, and a new group of OU students has joined us at KGOU.

Three are in the KGOU Practicum class – Sophie Diment and Chandler Lee are working with Jolly Brown and Cate Howell in the administrative offices – learning about development and community outreach. Giovanna Dante is assisting Jim Johnson with operations and programming.

In addition to our Practicum class, KGOU hires OU students in part-time paid positions. This semester’s Gaylord College students employed at KGOU are Spencer Plato and Carter Denton. They’re doing reporting and announcing.

For more than fifty years, KGOU has provided instruction and opportunity to OU students, built their skill sets, and prepared them for careers. That’s another service of KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.