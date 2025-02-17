© 2025 KGOU
Dick Pryor
KGOU announces new podcasts

By Dick Pryor
Published February 17, 2025 at 10:43 AM CST
Cate Howell, KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We’re pleased to announce that KGOU has added new podcasts to help you listen to us where you are and when you want. In addition to listening on the radio, online at www.kgou.org and through smart devices, you can listen to six KGOU features on Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

The newest additions to our podcast lineup are On the Scene, hosted by Brett Fieldcamp, about film, music, arts and culture in Oklahoma; the KGOU Reader’s Club, featuring Logan Layden’s interviews with prominent authors; and How Curious, with Rachel Hopkin, who explores myths, legends, oddities and the unique history of Oklahoma.

We also bring you podcasts of the KGOU AM and PM Newsbriefs – summaries of the day’s top news – and Capitol Insider, where Quorum Call’s Shawn Ashley and I take a focused view inside Oklahoma politics, policy and government.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute podcastKGOU News
