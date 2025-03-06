Support Public Media

This is the Manager’s Minute.

A lot of our listeners are concerned about funding for public media. It’s unclear how much money Congress will appropriate this year to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helps fund NPR and PBS stations.

KGOU receives about 8% of our annual revenue from CPB grants.

Some of you have asked us for more information and what you can do. KGOU’s latest audited financial report is in key information, located under the about tab at kgou.org. An FAQ about public media funding is also available under the about tab. More information about public broadcasting and how it’s funded can be found at protectmypublicmedia.org.

And, if you have questions, email me at: manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

