Support Public Media

Dick Pryor
By Dick Pryor
Published March 6, 2025 at 12:56 PM CST
Knoll, Laura J.

This is the Manager’s Minute.

A lot of our listeners are concerned about funding for public media. It’s unclear how much money Congress will appropriate this year to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helps fund NPR and PBS stations.

KGOU receives about 8% of our annual revenue from CPB grants.

Some of you have asked us for more information and what you can do. KGOU’s latest audited financial report is in key information, located under the about tab at kgou.org. An FAQ about public media funding is also available under the about tab. More information about public broadcasting and how it’s funded can be found at protectmypublicmedia.org.

And, if you have questions, email me at: manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute Protect My Public MediaSupport KGOU
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
