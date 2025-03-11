© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Digital focus reinforces KGOU.ORG as a valuable resource

By Dick Pryor
Published March 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
Screenshot of KGOU homepage on a desktop computer and on a mobile phone

This is the Manager’s Minute.

While most people listen to KGOU on the radio – increasing numbers access KGOU through mobile apps, smart speakers, podcasts, and digital streaming at KGOU.org.

We invite you to use KGOU.ORG as a resource for news, information and much more.

Local and national news stories are there, along with the KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs, program schedule, Community Events Calendar, team profiles and how to subscribe to our newsletters and donate online.

Click the key information tab to see meeting notices and agendas for the OU Board of Regents, Corporation for Public Broadcasting reports on local content and staffing, audited financial statements, plus links to our FCC public file and ethical standards.

And, if you have questions, email me at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute KGOU NewsSupport KGOU
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.