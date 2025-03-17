This is the Manager’s Minute.

This spring we’re encouraging KGOU listeners to become Public Radio Active. What’s that? Well, there are many ways to do it.

Number one, donate to this public media service. It’s vitally important because private support accounts for around 75% of KGOU’s budget. Contributions large and small can make a difference. If you’re already giving to KGOU, consider increasing your contribution or giving an additional gift.

Second, encourage your family and friends to donate.

A third way to become public radio active is to sign up for one, or both, of KGOU’s newsletters, or follow KGOU on social media – Instagram, X, Facebook and Bluesky. You’re listening, so you’re already part of the KGOU community, and now is the time to get involved and contribute.

Engage at a deeper level and learn more about being Public Radio Active at KGOU.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

