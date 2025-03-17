© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Become Public Radio Active!

By Dick Pryor
Published March 17, 2025 at 12:58 PM CDT
Cate Howell
/
KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

This spring we’re encouraging KGOU listeners to become Public Radio Active. What’s that? Well, there are many ways to do it.

Number one, donate to this public media service. It’s vitally important because private support accounts for around 75% of KGOU’s budget. Contributions large and small can make a difference. If you’re already giving to KGOU, consider increasing your contribution or giving an additional gift.

Second, encourage your family and friends to donate.

A third way to become public radio active is to sign up for one, or both, of KGOU’s newsletters, or follow KGOU on social media – Instagram, X, Facebook and Bluesky. You’re listening, so you’re already part of the KGOU community, and now is the time to get involved and contribute.

Engage at a deeper level and learn more about being Public Radio Active at KGOU.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute Support KGOUBe Public Radio Active!
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.