Dick Pryor
NPR Public Editor promotes transparency and ethical reporting

By Dick Pryor
Published April 9, 2025 at 2:43 PM CDT
The Poynter Institute
This is the Manager’s Minute.

For many years, NPR has been one of the most trusted news brands in the United States. One of the ways NPR builds trust is through its Public Editor.

The Public Editor bridges the gap between the newsroom and the audience to promote editorial independence and accountability. The Public Editor was created to ensure NPR responds to listener concerns, and remains committed to presenting fair, accurate and comprehensive information in service of democracy.

NPR’s Public Editor is Kelly McBride, a highly respected journalism ethics expert at the prestigious Poynter Institute for Media Studies.

The position is funded by NPR, but the Public Editor has complete autonomy to investigate complaints and address issues. You can read the Public Editor’s regular columns and subscribe to her weekly newsletter at NPR.ORG.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.
 

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
