Thanks for supporting KGOU and our service to Oklahoma!

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We recently completed our spring fundraiser and received contributions from more than 300 listeners. Thanks to everyone who donated, including our sustaining givers. We appreciate your support. (If you didn’t get a chance to donate there’s still time as we head into the final months of our fiscal year.)

These are challenging times for journalism and public service broadcasting in particular. Fully 75% of our funding comes from individual donations and business sponsorships. About 14% comes from OU Outreach, and 8% of our operating revenue comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

CPB grants are an essential source of funding dedicated to developing and purchasing programming. Reduction or loss of those funds would hurt our ability to serve our communities. You can become Public Radio Active with a first-time or renewing contribution or increase your current level.

(You can) learn more about how to donate (do that on our website), at KGOU.org.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

