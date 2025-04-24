© 2025 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Update on KGOU's funding

By Dick Pryor
Published April 24, 2025 at 10:15 AM CDT
CPB

This is the Manager’s Minute.

For several weeks, we’ve monitored how the new administration and Congress are viewing public service media and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding that helps support NPR and PBS stations. Now, we’re hearing that the White House will soon ask Congress to rescind $1.1 billion dollars in funding already appropriated to CPB for the next two fiscal years.

Congress will then have 45 days to vote to take back the funding or leave it alone. Reduction or elimination of CPB funding will dramatically limit the ability of stations to serve their local communities. Since CPB funding makes up about 8% of our annual budget, any cuts would cripple KGOU in just a few months.

Many of you have asked to help. There is an FAQ at KGOU.org so our friends can learn more and take action. Together, we can weather this storm, but we need your support now more than ever.

Thank you.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
