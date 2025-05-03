Update on CPB Funding for Public Media

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The White House has issued an Executive Order instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to stop funding NPR and PBS with federally appropriated dollars and restricting the use of CPB grants that independent stations receive. This order could seriously harm public media stations nationwide, especially those that serve rural areas such as Oklahoma.

According to NPR, “this is not about balancing the federal budget. The appropriation for public broadcasting, including NPR and PBS, represents less than 0.0001% of the federal budget.”

NPR says it “will challenge this Executive Order using all means available.” CPB states “CPB is not a federal executive agency subject to the President’s authority.” Supporters of NPR and KGOU are urged to respond. Resources for making your voice heard are at the Public Radio FAQ button at KGOU.ORG.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

