© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Update on CPB Funding for Public Media

By Dick Pryor
Published May 3, 2025 at 1:33 PM CDT

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The White House has issued an Executive Order instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to stop funding NPR and PBS with federally appropriated dollars and restricting the use of CPB grants that independent stations receive. This order could seriously harm public media stations nationwide, especially those that serve rural areas such as Oklahoma.

According to NPR, “this is not about balancing the federal budget. The appropriation for public broadcasting, including NPR and PBS, represents less than 0.0001% of the federal budget.”

NPR says it “will challenge this Executive Order using all means available.” CPB states “CPB is not a federal executive agency subject to the President’s authority.” Supporters of NPR and KGOU are urged to respond. Resources for making your voice heard are at the Public Radio FAQ button at KGOU.ORG.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute Corporation for Public BroadcastingExecutive order
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.