Saying so long to the latest semester's OU students at KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The spring semester at the University of Oklahoma is over, so it’s time to say “thanks and good luck” to Gaylord College students who’ve worked and taken class at KGOU the last few months.

We congratulate Spencer Plato on her graduation and wish her the best in her new job as a TV news reporter. Spencer did great work reporting for us as a part-time employee. Another student employee, Carter Denton, will return to KGOU in the fall.

Chandler Lee, Sophie Diment and Giovanna Dante learned practical skills in reporting, announcing, and public relations from our team of broadcast professionals in the KGOU Practicum class.

Chandler returns in the fall and Sophie joins us as a part-time student employee this summer, along with Kylie Caldwell and Inasmuch Foundation Journalism Fellow Colson Pocock.

For more than 50 years, KGOU has provided instruction and opportunity for students at the University of Oklahoma.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

