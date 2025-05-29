Get connected and stay informed with KGOU's email newsletters

This is the Manager’s Minute.

In addition to on-air, online, podcasts and social media, KGOU has two email newsletters to keep you informed and involved. We’ve just refreshed our twice-monthly newsletter, Radio Active, and added new features to connect you with the local film, music, arts and culture scene.

Radio Active is your guide to what’s happening in the Oklahoma City metro with curated lists of arts, culture and community events, exclusive ticket giveaways, connections to local creatives, and the latest behind the scenes news about KGOU, our people, programs, and projects. It’s easy to sign up at KGOU.org.

And for news you don’t want to miss, the Wavelengths newsletter is our weekly roundup of in-depth reporting heard on KGOU delivered to your email inbox each Friday. You can also sign up for Wavelengths at KGOU.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

