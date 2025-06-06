Vote to take back federal funding for public media coming soon

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Efforts to eliminate Congressional funding for public media have reached a new and urgent stage.

On June 3rd, the White House sent Congress a request to rescind funding that had already been appropriated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for fiscal years 2026 and 2027. CPB funding helps support NPR and PBS stations across America to provide news and information, emergency alerts, educational and entertainment programs, and it pays for music licensing.

Elimination of CPB funding would cost KGOU about $295,000 per year. That would be devastating for us and our listeners in Oklahoma and across the nation.

A House vote may come by June 13th, so your help now is critical. Learn more and how you can help on the Public Media Funding FAQ at KGOU.ORG.

As always, thank you for your support.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

