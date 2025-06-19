© 2025 KGOU
Dick Pryor
It's time for Jazz in June!

By Dick Pryor
Published June 19, 2025 at 1:17 PM CDT

This is the Manager's Minute.

The hippest jazz festival around - Jazz in June – continues through Saturday night at Norman's Andrews Park.

Jazz in June has been a central Oklahoma institution for more than forty years, marking the start of summer with jazz and blues.

There's another great lineup of artists this year – to see the full schedule and get more information, go to https://www.jazzinjune.org.

As we have for decades, KGOU is proud to be a major supporter of Jazz in June. The concerts are free, but if you go, we encourage you to put some money in the buckets to help pay for this outstanding music festival at Andrews Park in Norman.

With the Manager's Minute, I'm Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
