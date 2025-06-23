© 2025 KGOU
Dick Pryor
Fiscal year-end giving request

By Dick Pryor
Published June 23, 2025 at 2:30 PM CDT
This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU and public media stations across the United States are entering one of the most uncertain periods we’ve ever faced.

The U.S. Senate is considering a resolution that narrowly passed the U.S. House of Representatives that would eliminate federal funding for public media stations nationwide. A decision on whether we will retain federal funds already appropriated for the next two years or whether Congress will take it back is expected by July 18th.

KGOU would lose more than $330,000 in direct funding. Our new fiscal year begins July 1st. So, with those cuts looming, KGOU needs you now more than ever.

Make a first-time contribution of ten or fifteen dollars a month at KGOU-dot-org. If you’re already a donor, consider increasing your support by 10-20%.

Your help is critical. As always, thank you.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

