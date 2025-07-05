© 2025 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Rescission of federal funds for public media nearing Senate vote

By Dick Pryor
Published July 5, 2025 at 12:32 AM CDT
The United States Capitol building
United State Capitol Police
The United States Capitol building

This is the Manager’s Minute.

As KGOU’s new fiscal year begins, public radio and TV stations are entering one of the most precarious financial positions we’ve ever faced.

With the Independence Day holiday over, U.S. Senators return to Washington with a deadline of July 18th to decide whether to eliminate federal funding for public media nationwide effective October 1st.

The vote will be whether to take back funding Congress has already approved for the next two years. If the rescission resolution passes, KGOU would lose more than $330,000 in direct funding, so we ask you to donate. You can also help us make the case for retaining funding so we can keep serving Oklahoma with reliable, independent news, information and emergency alerts. Resources for doing that are available at KGOU.ORG.

It's crunch time. Act now, and thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.
 

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
