Thank you for supporting KGOU as public media loses federal funds

This is the Manager’s Minute.

As you know, Congress has eliminated federal funding for public broadcasting.

This unprecedented action is costing KGOU well over $200,000 per year. We want to thank everyone who has donated and increased their donations to KGOU in the days since that happened. The response has been gratifying.

But this is just the beginning. We are working on gaining revenue from various sources and there is still a long way to go, so please contribute.

We’re also gratified by a new Harris Poll released July 15th that shows 66% of Americans support federal funding for public radio and agree that federal funding is a good value for taxpayer dollars.

Also, the poll shows 69% of Americans trust news and information from public radio and 73% rely on us for their public safety.

Thanks again for believing in what we do and for your support. Let’s keep going!

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

